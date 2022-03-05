 
March 05, 2022
Madhuri Dixit reacts to Shane Warne's death

The Australian cricketer died at the age of 52

By Web Desk
March 05, 2022
Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit on Friday joined millions of cricket fans to mourn the death of Australian legend Shane Warne who died at the age of 52.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture of the late cricketer with a broken heart emoji. "RIP," wrote the Indian actress.

Shane Warned died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand hours after he had paid tribute to cricketer Jod Marsh on his demise.