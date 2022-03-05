Madhuri Dixit reacts to Shane Warne's death

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit on Friday joined millions of cricket fans to mourn the death of Australian legend Shane Warne who died at the age of 52.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture of the late cricketer with a broken heart emoji. "RIP," wrote the Indian actress.
Shane Warned died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand hours after he had paid tribute to cricketer Jod Marsh on his demise.
New details about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship's downfall were revealed in a recent report
Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be ready for all the possible worst case scenarios
Shane Warne passed away on Friday, March 4, from a suspected heart attack
Experts lay bare the extent of the haunting’s Duchess Camilla’s had over the years over Princess Diana’s ghost
Damaging implications of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal exist finally tallied and laid bare by experts
Bella Hadid showcased her toned abs during her outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman in Paris