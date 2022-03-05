Gigi Hadid reacts to Dua Lipa's social media post for the first time after Anwar Hadid breakup

Anwar Hadid's sisters Bella and Gigi have been ignoring Dua Lipa's social media posts ever since the news of the British singer's breakup with their brother surfaced online late last year.
Lipa's fans were surprised to see Gigi Hadid's comments on the Instagram post of the "Levitating" singer on Friday.
The post was about Dua Lipa's appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” .
She posted multiple pictures and video that shows her dancing. "Always so fun at the @fallontonight studio!! thank you @jimmyfallon @geejulie AND I got to dance with my biggest fan Papa Richyyyy," she captioned her Instagram post.
New details about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship's downfall were revealed in a recent report
Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be ready for all the possible worst case scenarios
Shane Warne passed away on Friday, March 4, from a suspected heart attack
Experts lay bare the extent of the haunting’s Duchess Camilla’s had over the years over Princess Diana’s ghost
Damaging implications of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal exist finally tallied and laid bare by experts
Bella Hadid showcased her toned abs during her outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman in Paris