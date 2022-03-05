Gigi Hadid reacts to Dua Lipa's social media post for the first time after Anwar Hadid breakup

Anwar Hadid's sisters Bella and Gigi have been ignoring Dua Lipa's social media posts ever since the news of the British singer's breakup with their brother surfaced online late last year.



Lipa's fans were surprised to see Gigi Hadid's comments on the Instagram post of the "Levitating" singer on Friday.

The post was about Dua Lipa's appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” .

She posted multiple pictures and video that shows her dancing. "Always so fun at the @fallontonight studio!! thank you @jimmyfallon @geejulie AND I got to dance with my biggest fan Papa Richyyyy," she captioned her Instagram post.









