Miley Cyrus and new boyfriend Maxx Morando share sizzling chemistry in new photos

Miley Cyrus and her new beau Maxx Morando are on a PDA-filled vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with temperatures soaring between the two!
In pictures shared by The Daily Mail, Miley and her boyfriend Maxx were seen out in a laid-back outing that involved sunbathing and lots of loving!
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker donned a black one-piece bathing suit with spaghetti straps for the occasion, while Maxx stepped out in the sun in casual jeans and a white T-shirt which he tucked in.
Miley and Maxx, a 23-year-old drummer and cartoonist, went public with their romance in November at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show but have been linked since earlier after being spotted in Nashville in July 2021.
Miley even mentioned Maxx as ‘one of her favourite emerging artists’ in a September 21 interview with Vogue.
