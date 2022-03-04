New details about Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez's doomed romance revealed

New details about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s iconic relationship and its subsequent downfall were revealed in a recent report by Insider.

According to insiders quoted in the reports, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun was a major reason between the couple’s downfall.

That’s not all, sources revealed that Braun’s involvement in Bieber and Gomez’s relationship wasn’t just apparent but also looked down upon by Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift, who went on to have her own beef with Braun later.

A source close to the Gomez and Braun told Insider that the Big Machine owner was a “quasi-parental to Bieber and appeared to be enmeshed in nearly all aspects of his life” during Gomez’s time with him.

That’s not all, the insider also revealed that Swift was apparently “appalled by the way Braun handled aspects of Bieber and Gomez's relationship,” with his treatment of the two being “one of the reasons Swift went after Braun so hard” during her own feud.

Despite all this new gossip, it remains that Bieber has since moved on from his relationship with Gomez and is now happily married to model Hailey Bieber, while Gomez runs a successful beauty brand of her own and works on new music.