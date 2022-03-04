Bella Hadid enjoys romantic dinner date with beau Marc Kalman amid PFW shows

Bella Hadid has left fans stunned with her jaw-droppingly gorgeous fashion moments during the Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Amid her busy schedules, the model has managed to take out some time and enjoyed a romantic date night with her boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The runway queen and her art director boyfriend were seen having dinner at L'Avenue resturant in the French capital.

For the outing, Bella, 25, opted for a chic grey tweed co-ord set, consisting crop tweed belted jacket with a matching mini skirt. The model flaunted her toned abs as she walked around the streets of Paris along with her beau.

She accessorized her look with a pair of pop socks and red trainers and wore a pretty pendant necklace and earrings. She kept her brunette tresses tied in a sleek braids style.

On the other hand, Marc, 33, donned the casual look in a black vest, paired with unbuttoned red shirt and baggy black jeans.

Bella and Marc went official about their relationship in July last year.