Kim Kardashian makes first public appearance with daughter after being declared legally single

Kim Kardashian has been spotted for the first time since it was revealed she is officially single again amid her contentious divorce battle with ex-husband Kanye West.



The 41-year-ol star was seen stepping out on the same day that a Los Angeles judge ruled in her favor, granting her request to be declared legally single immediately and settle child custody and money issues later.

The mother-of-four, in the picture published by Daily Mail, looked suitably stylish in a bright orange Balenciaga top as she was pictured with eight-year-old daughter North West, whom she shares with Kanye.



Meanwhile on Thursday, it was reported that their custody agreement will 'likely be informal.'



'Kim will be home base and Kanye can see his four kids pretty much whenever he chooses,' a source told TMZ on Thursday.