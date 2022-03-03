Kanye West faces backlash over his new music video

Kanye West has received flak for his recent single Eazy's video, featuring The Game, where the rapper appears to kidnap and bury alive a cartoon figure that looks very much similar to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson.



Kanye West released the video - which sparked fury on social media - on March 2, the same day his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian was declared 'legally single' by a Los Angeles court.



The rapper's musician's fans hit out at the disturbing claymation video which shows a character that looks like the SNL comedian get tied up, have a bag put over their head and dragged along the ground before being buried alive.

The 44-year-old rapper's fans have been appalled by his horrifying video and his apparent obsession with his ex wife's new partner, with one person wrote, 'that Kanye claymation is disturbing', while others slated the rapper for his 'obsession' with Davidson.



Others sent well wishes to the comedian, saying they were concerned for his safety and hoped he had good security to protect him from what Kanye might do next.

More social media users wished Kardashian well and condemned her ex husband's actions, suggesting the rapper needed to 'get help' for his 'extremely disturbing' actions.

Kanye's some fans, who had previously been on his side, also turned against him, with one person writing that 'at first it was funny' to watch the drama but now this was 'a whole grown ass man' pursing a vendetta to creepy lengths and that anyone still supporting the rapper 'needs help'.