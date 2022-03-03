Prince Harry turned ‘wounded puppy’ after scolding glance from Meghan Markle to ‘shape up’





Body language experts believe Prince Harry transformed into a wounded puppy after receiving a reported scolding from Meghan Markle.

This claim has been made by body language expert Dr Lillian Glass in her interview with Express.

She began the interview by referencing Prince Harry’s apparent discomfort and claimed, “Harry looked like a fish out of water as he didn't know what to do or how to comfort himself as he looked down at the award and examined it and then rocked back and forth and pulled away from Meghan.”



“He straightened up for a while when she quickly turned her head towards him and shot him a not so pleasant look indicating that he was on stage and to be aware of it and to shape up.”

“He purses his lips in embarrassment and then cocks his head like a wounded puppy and then looks at the camera.”

“He is not smiling the whole time he is up there. He then forgets and looks back at her and looks down and then returns to facing the camera.”

“While looking at the camera he continues to rock back and forth like a child that feels uncomfortable because they have a full bladder.”

“His rocking back and forth indicates he really doesn't want to be there as further punctuated by his lack of a smile and dull eyes.”

“Meghan on the other hand is in her element as she looks directly into the camera and speaks eloquently.”

Prince Harry on the other hand, did not appear to be in his element and Dr Glass called it into question when she added, “One would think that growing up in front of a camera and having spoken to countless groups he would know how to act when receiving an award on stage but it confirms that the body doesn't lie and Harry is clearly not happy and uncomfortable as indicated through his body language at this event.”