Britney Spears told she 'deserved better parents' after bombshell childhood confession

Britney Spears is recalling painful memories as she takes a jibe at her parents.

The 40-year-old pop star, who spent 13 years in conservatorship, has now turned to her Instagram on Wednesday with a rare photo from a child declaring that his dad is afraid of his mom on an exam sheet.

"This is the day I realized my mom should have scared (screaming emoji) my dad in life !!!!!' Britney captioned the post. 'Or possibly just attempted to care !!! Pss I’ve learned to be like her … I DON’T KNOW (shrugging emojis) that way YOUR SWEET….. DADDY’S NEVER SCARED, RIGHT MA ????" Britney captioned alongside the post.

"Psss when moms play their daughters lol (rose emojis). … Geez my whole life … if you look up you can see a CHILD WROTE THIS … ONLY THE CHILD KNOWS !!!! Pssssssss and what the child said is the way it should be !!!!" the singer has not deleted the caption.

Consoling her, the star's fan base was quick to react to her bruises.

"Britney deserved a better family," wrote one.

"I love you and proud of your self reflection and vocal about it all. We fought for you to have freedom and happy you're here!" added another.

"You know, it kills me that your parents treated you like this. I have daughters and- children are supposed to be treasured and cared for. And the fact that they won’t admit to the wrong they’ve done. That might be the worst part," a third added.

Meanwhile, Britney has reportedly signed a $15 million deal to discuss her life, career and family in an upcoming tell-all book.

