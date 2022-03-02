Robert Pattinson reveals portraying Bruce Wayne and the Batman was easy due to THIS reason

Robert Pattinson recently discussed how he managed to portray both Bruce Wayne and his caped alter ego in The Batman.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, follows Bruce Wayne in his second year as Gotham's vigilante. This Bruce is tormented by his demons at the hands of Pattinson and Reeves, and things get even worse when a masked assassin (Paul Dano's Riddler) begins attacking the city's elite.

The boundary between Bruce Wayne and Batman varies from representation to depiction, and it will be rather thin in The Batman.

However, Pattinson recently spoke with CinemaBlend about how his Bruce performance blended into the Batman. Though it may seem to be a challenging balance, he confessed that one component of it was relatively simple.

Robert said as per Screenrant, "What made it easy is that he really hasn’t figured out where Bruce ends and where Batman begins at this point in our telling of the story. And so sometimes (it's) Bruce seeping out of Batman. And there are a couple of scenes where I’m doing a kind of little, subtle vocal change. It’s incredibly subtle a lot of times."

For unversed, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 4.