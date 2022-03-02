Kate Middleton's touching note to lodge where Prince William proposed revealed

Kate Middleton made a touching gesture during her memorable holiday to Kenya with Prince William where he asked her to marry him.

In their 2010 holiday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled around Kenya and stayed at a lodge near Lake Rutundu where Prince William got down on one knee and popped the question using his late mother Princess Diana’s wedding ring.

The couple had spend their day fishing for rainbow trout but had no luck only to return to the lodge where the magical moment took place.

Before departing from the lodge, the Duchess of Cambridge penned a sweet note to the staff about how much the couple loved their experience.

Kate, who signed the post as Catherine Middleton, wrote: "Thank you for such a wonderful 24 hours!

"Sadly no fish to be found but we had fun trying. I love the warm fires and candle lights—so romantic. Hope to be back soon."

William also added a few kind words as he wrote: "20th-21st October 2010. Such fun to be back!

"Brought more clothes this time! Looked after so well. Thank you guys! Look forward to next time, soon I hope."