Elon Musk keeps promise of delivering Starlink equipment to Ukraine despite Russian invasion

Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation says equipment to use SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service has arrived in his country as promised by Elon Musk, reported The Associated Press.
Mykhailo Fedorov thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the equipment in a Twitter post Monday that was accompanied by a photo of boxes on the back of a truck.
Musk replied with his own tweet saying: “You are most welcome.”
The tech billionaire said over the weekend that Starlink was now “active” in Ukraine and more equipment to use it was on the way. That followed a public request from Fedorov for the service.
Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as “ideally suited” for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable. - AP
