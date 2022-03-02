Hailey Bieber delights fans with childhood photos of Justin Bieber

Supermodel Hailey Bieber delighted millions of fans with sweet childhood photos of her husband Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday on Tuesday, March 1.



The Sorry singer’s wife Hailey Bieber was the first to wish him on his special day.

The supermodel took to Instagram and shared unseen photos including his childhood pictures to wish him a very happy birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28” followed by a heart emoji.

Hailey also posted a sweet childhood photo of the singer husband in her stories with caption “Smol.”



