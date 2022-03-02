Cardi B's Daughter Kulture gushes over baby ‘brother' in cute video

Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari does not appear to be interested in having another sibling.

The 29-year-old Up rapper took to Instagram to share a swoon-worthy video of her daughter Kulture 3, as she explained her sweet reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.

"You want me to have another baby?" Cardi asked in the clip before Kulture quickly responded, "No!"

When the musician asked her daughter why the toddler explained that she's perfectly happy with her 5-month-old little brother. "Because I like my baby brother. He's perfect," Kulture said.

Cardi then gushed, "Aww."

Cardi shares Kulture with husband Offset, 30. The couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Sept. 4, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

In the picture, Cardi and Offset — who tied the knot in September 2017 — look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket. "9/4/21," Cardi captioned the family photo.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."