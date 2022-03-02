Britney Spears says she is a 'rebel' after posting risque photos sans clothes

Britney Spears is channelling her inner rebel after controversial social media post.
The 40-year-old showed off skin in French Polynesia during a mini-vacation with Sam Asghari.
"Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN !!!!!" she began in a lengthy Instagram post.
"I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT …. SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE … LET’S TALK MAKEUP !!!!!" asserted Britney.
"I’ve always been a frugal buyer …. If its absolutely amazing I will spend money on it but the way I was raised I’ve always been very conscious with what I spend !!!! I just realized TODAY … TUESDAY, MARCH 1 … the only makeup I used to wear was @chanelofficial !!!! I REALLY LIKE THIS BIG LETTER THING !!!" adds Britney, as she got carried away with her all-caps note.
"ANYWAYS …. LAST NIGHT I BOUGHT MY MAKEUP AND I’M EXCITED BECAUSE IN THE PIC ABOVE I’M WEARING ONLY CHANEL MAKEUP !!!!" she credited the brand.
