Dior unveils ‘protective’ clothing for a time of crisis

Paris: Dior´s show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday struck a sombre tone, with designer Maria Grazia Chiuri telling her focus on combining "beauty and protection" was apt for a time of war.



The collection was put together long before the Russian military began bombarding Ukraine last week.

But with Dior´s models sporting a range of protective gear -- from shoulder pads to airbag corsets to tops that looked distinctly like bulletproof vests -- it was hard not to think of the news from eastern Europe.

Even before the Ukraine conflict, "the world was already at war", said Chiuri, Dior´s artistic director for women, ahead of the show.

"Covid was another form of war. We have all experienced some very difficult months," she said.

"There is a lot of reflection, in these difficult times, about how to combine beauty, aesthetics and protection."

The 58-year-old Italian designer said her latest creations were aimed at finding technical solutions that can be more functional for women´s bodies.

They included a high-tech reworking of Christian Dior´s most iconic creation, the Bar jacket.

"Clothes are themselves a form of protection... they reassure us. That aspect is very present in what I do -- emotional protection as well as protection in its proper sense," she said.

A committed feminist, Chiuri sees the current crisis as further proof of the failings of a male-dominated society.

"The problem is cultural and patriarchal. There must be more women in decision-making positions. There would be fewer wars," she said.

The autumn-winter shows were supposed to mark Paris Fashion Week´s return to near-normal, with almost all labels back to holding public events as pandemic restrictions ease across Europe.

But the war in Ukraine has cast a pall, with organisers issuing a statement on Monday urging attendees to experience the shows "with solemnity, and in reflection of these dark hours". (AFP)