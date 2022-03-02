Courteney Cox's ghost story about her home will give you sleepless nights

Courteney Cox is promoting her horror-comedy series "Shining Vale".

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel live on Monday and was asked whether she had her own experience with ghosts.

Sharing her story, the "Friends" star revealed that a supernatural experience forced her to sell her former house.

The actress said the home was previously owned by Gypsy Rose Lee, and then Carole King.

She said when King came to visit one day, the singer and songwriter gave her some insight into the house’s past.



“She said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house,” Cox told Kimmel. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’

“But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.”