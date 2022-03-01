Camila Cabello teases new lyrics from upcoming song ‘Bam Bam’

Camila Cabello has dropped a new sneak peek of her upcoming song Bam Bam on TikTok and fans are in love with the latest track.

On Sunday, the Señorita crooner dropped a 33-second walking clip and shared a verse from her upcoming single from album Familia with fans.

“You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello sings over an acoustic guitar. “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now/ Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts/ But… not everything works out.”

“Now I’m out dancing with strangers/ You could be casually dating/ Damn, it’s all changing so fast,” she continues, in the clip.

The Cinderella starlet has collaborated with Ed Sheeran for Bam Bam, adding that the singer is ‘one of my favorite people and artists ever.’

However, fans are speculating that the Havana singer’s latest track is about her ex-boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes. Cabello has yet to confirm her inspiration behind the upcoming track. The new song is expected to release on Friday (March 4).