How Prince Harry's explosive memoir will help Camilla

Prince Harry has been told that throwing any dirt at his stepmother Camilla may only help her rather than damage her reputation.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will release his highly anticipated memoir later this year where he promised to give an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life as it will be written "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become".

It is expected that in the run-up to the Christmas release, the royal family will be bracing themselves for more shocking revelations.

In particular, it is thought that the Duke of Sussex will drag Camilla into his narrative in a matter that could damage her reputation.

However, Jonathan Sacerdoti, royal expert and journalist, told Express.co.uk that Camilla may not have to worry about what Prince Harry will say.

"It might dent her reputation, depending on what he says, if there are things in there that people don’t like about how she’s behaved or interacted with the family, I don’t know if that’s the case," he said.

"But I think it might also have the opposite effect in that Harry and Meghan are increasingly unpopular in the UK because of their activities and statements.

"I think Harry revealing negative thoughts and opinions about Camilla may well actually help the British public accept her and like her because their public approval is dropping as time goes on, and hers is increasing.

"So, for them to discredit her in some way may have a negative effect on their intentions and a positive effect on her among the British public."