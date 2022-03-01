'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by diamond family he calls his 'parents'

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is in legal trouble with the family, he claimed to be his own in the Netflix documentary, has sued him for impersonating them.

As per PEOPLE, Israeli Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev and his family filed suit against Simon (real name Shimon Hayut) for using the family name to get financial gains.

The lawsuit notes that "for a long time, he [Simon Leviev] has been making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones)."

The filings adds that the Tinder Swindler has been " cunningly using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev Family, and that his family will pay and bear the costs of his benefits."

"The defendant used the dating application 'Tinder' to locate women who he then emotionally manipulated, cunningly bamboozled of funds, and eventually convinced to transfer large sums of money to him under the guise of being on the run from individuals intending on hurting him," the lawsuit states.

Attorney Guy Ophir, attorney of the Leviev family, adds this is just the beginning.

"This legal action is only the beginning of a number of lawsuits that my firm is currently working on," he writes. "In the next faze we will file a monetary suit against Hayut and any other affiliate that will work with him, including some websites that have Joint ventures with Hayut and/or have offered to buy cameos from him. Anyone that will try to capitalize from this scheme will be sued."

Heiress of the family, daughter of Lev Leviev asserts that she is not related to fraud Hayut.

Hayut is a "fraud who stole our family's identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars.

"He has no relation to the Leviev family and has no affiliation with our company LLD Diamonds," she said. "I am relieved that his real identity and actions have been globally exposed, and hopefully this will bring an end to his unscrupulous actions. The lawsuit we filed today is just the first step out of many we will be taking to have him face justice and get the sentence he deserves."