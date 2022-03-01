Father of Chelsy Davy’s first child is schoolmate of Prince Harry

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy welcomed her first child, a baby boy, last month secretly.



It was disclosed by Daily Mail editor Richard Eden last week, saying Chelsy welcomed her first baby at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Richard Eden cited one of Chelsy’s close friends as saying, “Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy. She's named the baby Leo.'

However, the father’s identity was a mystery.

Now, the royal expert has disclosed the name of the father of Chelsy’s baby.

In his article for Mail Plus, Eden said Chelsy’s friends told him that Leo’s father is Sam Cutmore-Scott, 37.

Sam is a successful hotelier, who was in the year above Harry at Eton College.

Prince Harry and Chelsy began dating while she was still student at Cheltenham Ladies' College.

The former lovebirds had an on-off romance for seven years until they parted ways in 2011 as she did not want to be a royal bride.