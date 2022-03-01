BTS V branded 'boyfriend material', leaves tongues wagging in new photos

BTS member V has earned himself a new title after posing a thread of breath-taking selfies.
The 26-year-old made fans swoon with his series of photos posted on Instagram this Monday, changing looks in dapper outfits.
In the first picture, fans could spot the Mic Drop hitmaker decked up in a brown coat paired with cream coloured pants.
In another, he pulled up a black sweater with white pants and a matching jacket.
For the third selfie, V sported a white T-shirt with beige pants and permed hair.
"Taehyung's phone gallery probably full of mirror selcas (selfies). Where's jin??? Seokjin-ah please represent us in the comment section," fans asked fellow band member Jin to join in the spam.
The request comes after V had shared a post on Instagram early February where Jin had commented, "Oh it’s a boyfriend pic.” V had replied, “My dream is to be a boyfriend pic material.” He had later deleted the post.
Take a look:
