Gauri Khan shares beautiful pic of daughter Suhana Khan in white lehenga, calls her ‘pure’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to mark her acting debut with a Netflix film.

While the star kid is gearing up for her Bollywood entry, she is already a popular personality on social media for her gorgeous fashion and styling posts.

The aspiring actor has once again stole hearts of her fans with her gorgeous ethnic look for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s latest collection.

In he latest pictures, shared by the designer, Suhana can be seen striking poses in a white chikankari lehenga. She kept the styling simple and beautiful with minimal makeup and accessorized her ethnic ensemble with just a pair of jhumkis. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she finished the look with a black bindi.

Suhana’s mom, interior designer and producer Gauri Khan also shared a gorgeous photo of her daughter on Instagram. Gauri captioned the picture, “Pure (heart emoticon).”

The photo received much love from close friends and fans.

Malhotra simply captioned his post with her name along with fire and heart icons.

Suhana is expected to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archie adaptation. She has returned to India after finishing her graduation in New York.

Recently, Suhana and her brother Aryan Khan were recently spotted at producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s party in Mumbai.