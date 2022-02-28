Family of Australian player on Pakistan tour receives threats from India: sources

Australian cricket team arrive in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. — Steve Smith/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to sabotage Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan and to sabotage international cricket in the county, a person from India has reportedly sent threats to the family of an Australian cricketer and has warned them of "dire consequences" if he travels to Rawalpindi, security sources have revealed on Monday.

Per sources, the family of the Australian cricketer, who is part of the Aussies squad and whose name has been concealed due to security reasons, was sent threatening messages via a fake Instagram account —jyot.isharma391 — and warned him against playing in Pakistan.

The security sources said that the Instagram account was being handled from India’s Gujarat state. Providing further details of the account, the well-informed sources said that the Gujarat-based Mridul Tiwari, who is working as an environmental, health and safety officer at the IMC Limited, has issued threatening messages to the cricketer’s family. His e-mail address is mridul.tiwari07.com, while his phone number is 00917060185885.

“Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined Government security agencies, the PCB said in a statement. “There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time.”

India had been using "notorious tactics" in the past to make Pakistan a no-go zone for international cricket, sources said.

Earlier, West Indian cricketers were also issued threats to stop them from visiting Pakistan. The players had talked about the threats on social media and had asked their followers whether they should be opting for the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Pakistani tour.

New Zealand and England Cricket Board (ECB) had cancelled their scheduled tour after receiving the same types of threats.

Australia, however, expressed satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements made by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the tour.