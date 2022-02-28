Kanye West’s relationship status with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones revealed

Kanye West’s true intentions behind the ongoing attachment with a Kim Kardashian look-alike called Chaney Jones has just been revealed.

The news has been brought to light by a source close to Page Six and according to their findings, Kanye’s intentions for this new beau is merely “all for fun” and he’s “undeniably drawn” to Jones because of the uncanny resemblance she bares to his ex-wife.

For those unversed, the duo first sparked their romance after West parted ways with the Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Currently, he and Jones have been vacationing in Nobu Malibu and according to TMZ, she even had front row seats to his Donda 2 concert.

They have also been seen dining out and visiting luxury stores throughout the week.

A separate insider even told the outlet, “They walked through Bal Harbour Shops and stopped at Balenciaga and then took the elevator to the second floor to Makoto, where they dined on spicy tuna crispy rice and a few cocktails.”

However, the entire time there was “no PDA, and they were super low-key,” all while West was “surrounded by fangirls.”