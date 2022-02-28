Who is Anastasiia Lenna?

Hundreds of civilians have enlisted themselves in Ukrainian army to fight Russian forces that invaded their country last week.

Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine, has also picked up an assault rifle to defend her country.

Donning army boot, Lenna vowed that anyone "who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed".

Anastasiia Lenna represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest.

According to reports, the woman has signed up to defend her home from Russian forces who have killed hundreds of people during the last few days of fighting.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her pictures and wrote, "Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!"

It was accompanied by a photo of armed soldiers blocking a road.



