Snoop Dogg details how Queen Elizabeth saved him from getting kicked out of UK

Snoop Dogg recalled the time when he managed to skip on getting kicked out of the UK thanks to Queen Elizabeth's help.
The rapper, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, recently dished on the incident when he and his guard were facing murder charges in 1993 for allegedly shooting a man dead in Los Angeles.
The charges against the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper were later dropped, however, he faced massive backlash to call his shows in the UK and him to be kicked out of the country.
During his recent conversation with DJ Whoo Kid, the rapper recalled a mean headline by a publication which read, “Kick this evil (expletive) out.”
“This was while I was fighting a murder case and over [in the UK] doing shows,” he told the DJ.
“But guess who came to my defence?,” he detailed. “Just take a guess.”
“The queen! She said ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’ Bow down… when the queen speak, bow down,” the hip hop star shared.
“That’s Harry and William’s grandmother. You dig? You think one of them say ‘Grandma, please let him in grandma! He’s ok, we love his music!’?”
“You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute,” he impersonated the queen.
“Thank you queen, I love you baby… The queen, that’s my gal,” he addressed the queen directly.
