Milla Jovovich pens heart wrenching note as Russia invades her native Ukraine

Ukraine-born Hollywood star Milla Jovovich on Friday opened up about her ‘heartbreak’ over the ongoing Russian invasion of her homeland.

Taking to Instagram to share a lengthy note, Jovovich wrote, “My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding.

The Resident Evil actress went on to share how she has close ties to both Ukraine and Russia, writing, “My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them.”

“I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced,” Jovovich added.

“War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never-ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears,” she went on, adding a link to help people in Ukraine.

46-year-old Jovovich was born in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to a Russian mother and a Serbian father and spent her childhood in Russian capital Moscow.

The family then moved to London before settling in Los Angeles.