Prince George wins hearts as he sings ‘God Save the Queen’ with parents: Watch

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George on Saturday left the royal fans in frenzy as he made an unscheduled appearance to watch a rugby match between England's Six Nations and Wales with his parents at Twickenham Stadium in London.
He also joined his parents, the players and the spectators to sing the British national anthem ‘God Save the Queen.’
Prince George stood solemnly in between Kate Middleton and William for the anthem.
Prince William and Kate Middleton went head to head with their sporting rivalry for the first time since the Queen, who has tested positive for Covid last week, made her the Rugby Football Union's new patron.
She took over the role from her brother-in-law Prince Harry, while, the Duke of Cambridge has been the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.
Kate scored victory over William as her team England defeated Wales 23-19.
Fourteen people were shot during a party at a Las Vegas hookah lounge early Saturday
‘I’m on the mend and will be back soon,’ wrote Shruti Haasan in her Instagram post
Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen marked 13 years of marital bliss with special notes
Chef José Andrés has taken his kitchen to Ukraine’s border with Poland in an effort to help Ukrainian refugees
Kanye West and Jamie Foxx last collaborated for 'Slow Jamz'
Meghan Markle still keeps her actress identity alive, says expert