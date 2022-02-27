BTS drops brand new clothing collection with Luxury American fashion brand

BTS has officially dropped their brand new accessories as part of their collaboration with the American fashion department store.

The merch officially dropped on Friday, both as part of an online collection, as well as in select stories across the country.

Many BTS fans even camped outside for a chance at nabbing a piece of their own.

The entire collection has 50 piece of unisex clothing, buttons, stickers and home items, their prices vary from $9 to $110.

From DNA beanies at just $39, to Boy With Luv sweatpants of $69 or Mic Drop slippers costing about $27, there is something in every price range for every ARMY.

The collection even includes jackets, and purses etc.

Check them out below:




