Mira Rajput oozes charm in pink floral saree as she attends family event

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor raised the tepmerature on the internet as she dropped her stunning clicks on social media.

Mira, 27, took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures and a video from a wedding in Haryana's Narwana region.

Sharing a video of herself Mira wrote, “When you think it’s a photo but it’s a video. Trust the sister to do this." In the video, Mira was seen wearing a pink floral saree along with sunglasses.

In the photos shared by her, she was seen posing with her sisters- Priya Rajput Tulshan, Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani and her mother Bela Rajput and other relatives.



Meanwhile, fans showered their love for Mira and complimented her beauty in the comment section.

One fan complimented Mira, “You look absolutely gorgeous and flawless in saree.”

Another one called her a “beautiful woman."

Earlier, Mira shared Shahid and her photos on Instagram while wishing him on his birthday. Along with the pictures, Mira shared a romantic note for the actor, calling him her "life."



She wrote, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage." She concluded her note by saying "I love you," and also added the hashtags, "#mineforever #birthdaybumps."