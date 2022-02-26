 
close
Saturday February 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna drops glimpse of her mother Dimple Kapadia & daughter Nitara’s sweet bond

‘Nanis are simply the best,’ wrote Twinkle Khanna in her Instagram post

By Web Desk
February 26, 2022
Twinkle Khanna drops glimpse of her mother Dimple Kapadia & daughter Nitara’s sweet bond
Twinkle Khanna drops glimpse of her mother Dimple Kapadia & daughter Nitara’s sweet bond

Bollywood actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna often shares glimpse of her personal and professional lives with fans on social media.

On Friday, the former actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her mother Dimple Kapadia and her daughter Nitara, chatting and walking in a garden.

Sharing the video, the Mrs. Funnybones author penned a beautiful note about the loving relationship between grandmothers and granddaughters.

Twinkle Khanna drops glimpse of her mother Dimple Kapadia & daughter Nitara’s sweet bond

Giving a glimpse of their unbreakable bond in a video from their garden, Twinkle, 47, wrote, “The two most important women in my life are walking together with an ease that I envy With grandmothers and granddaughters, the generational gap is wide enough so that both can stretch out their arms without smacking the other in the face.”

She concluded on a beautiful note, saying, “Nanis are simply the best though, aren’t they?”

Twinkle is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The couple has two children, a daughter named Nitara, and son named Aarav.