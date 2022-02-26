Twinkle Khanna drops glimpse of her mother Dimple Kapadia & daughter Nitara’s sweet bond

Bollywood actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna often shares glimpse of her personal and professional lives with fans on social media.

On Friday, the former actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her mother Dimple Kapadia and her daughter Nitara, chatting and walking in a garden.

Sharing the video, the Mrs. Funnybones author penned a beautiful note about the loving relationship between grandmothers and granddaughters.

Giving a glimpse of their unbreakable bond in a video from their garden, Twinkle, 47, wrote, “The two most important women in my life are walking together with an ease that I envy With grandmothers and granddaughters, the generational gap is wide enough so that both can stretch out their arms without smacking the other in the face.”

She concluded on a beautiful note, saying, “Nanis are simply the best though, aren’t they?”

Twinkle is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The couple has two children, a daughter named Nitara, and son named Aarav.