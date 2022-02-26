Andrew Garfield goes wow as Dylan O’Brien recreates 'The Social Network' scene

Andrew Garfield got candid to dish on his reaction to Dylan O’Brien’s impression of his 2010 movie The Social Network.

During his recent conversation with BBC Radio 1, the Tick, Tick... Boom! star said that The Maze Runner actor played the character of Eduardo Saverin in 2020 viral video.

The interviewer asked Garfield if he thinks he was “outgunned and outshot by Dylan?”

The Amazing Spider-Man actor smilingly replied, “just as good, if not better."

“I love him,” Garfield showered praises over the Teen Wolf actor. "I think he's so talented and I thought that was very very cool."

"I remember me and Jesse went to the premier and we were so riddled with neurosis and I think we were just feed off of each other's neurosis," he talked about one of his first big films.

"I think we just got exponentially more neurotic just by being in the same company as each other,” he added.



