Putin shows contempt for Queen Elizabeth in throwback picture?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving backlash after his invasion of Ukraine.

People from across the world are using social media websites to condemn the Russian strongman's actions which have killed hundreds of people within a few hours .

Fans of the British royal family have also found a reason to criticize the Russian leader after a picture of him with the Queen resurfaced.

The throwback picture features the Queen, the then US president Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Markle and other leaders.

The photos shows Obama helping the Queen walk down the stairs while Putin remains reluctant.

"I love this photo. Every world leader flocks to help the Queen down the steps… except Mr Putin," Charlie Proctor,a journalist and a royal expert, had said while commenting on the photo.

Hollywood celebrities are also calling out Putin for the invasion that has also displaced more than 50,000 thousands people in 48 hours.

Model Bella Hadid asked world leaders to stop Putin 's actions which she said are a threat to democracy everywhere in the world.