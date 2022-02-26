Hollywood Unlocked mocked for defending fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death

Social media users are mocking Hollywood Unlocked after the publication defended its fake news regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth.
After receiving backlash for spreading fake news about the death of Queen Elizabeth, Hollywood Unlocked has come up with an explanation.
Jason Lee, the founder and CEO of the publication, shared listicle posted on the website to defend the report that left royal fans devastated on Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, he posted the article headlined "Fact-Check: 10 Reasons WE Believed Queen Elizabeth was dead."
The report was published days after Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19.
It came when Kate Middleton was on an official visit to Denmark.
Matthew Perry's memoir reveals that he didn’t feel like his Friend’s co-actors ‘supported him’
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is currently stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid a Russian invasion of the country
An Indian jury member at the Grammys thinks BTS might only have a 50-50 chance at taking home an award
Boney Kapoor shared a previously unseen photo with his late wife Sridevi to mark her death anniversary
Louis CK’s upcoming shows in Kyiv, Ukraine have reportedly not been cancelled despite Russia invading
Mahira Khan penned a beautiful note about how as a child, she inherited her family heirlooms