Meghan Markle made Camilla 'very upset' before leaving UK

Meghan Markle made Camilla 'very upset' right before quitting as senior royal

Meghan Markle disappointed Camilla Parker after stealing her spotlight for important event.

Camilla, who has been big on sexual violence and abuse, was all set to mark the 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival in London. Mirror.co.uk add the Duchess had been preparing for her address for over a year.

Meghan however, left the future Queen Consort "very upset" after she published photos of her private visit to the National Theatre the same day.

One well-placed insider said at the time: “Camilla’s work is very important to her and her decision to highlight the scourge of domestic violence at the 10th ­anniversary of Women of the World was a carefully thought-out plan.

“Over the last four years, she has worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes but to great effect, to use her ­platform and personal experiences to highlight the issue and help sufferers.

"Of course, it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take precedence. ­Unfortunately some people had other ideas.”

Meghan's move right before leaving UK further raised tensions between her and the royal family.