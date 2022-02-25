Kris Jenner believed Kim Kardashian, Kanye West were 'made for each other'

Kris Kardashian believed Kim Kardashian, Kanye West were 'made for each other'

Kris Jenner predicted Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would have their happily ever after.

In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris is spotted making a toast for blushing bride Kim, who is off to marry Kanye West.

"We all know that Kim and Kanye have been obsessed with each other and the fact that she is going off to marry the love of her life, it's just the greatest thing in the world," she said before breaking in to tears.

Kris then recounted Kim's previous failed marriages, noting that her daughter has come a long way.

"We all know the journey she has had and she has been on and that she has brought all of us along with her," added Kris.

Speaking for the camera later, Kris confessed she believed Kanye and Kim are made for each other.

"As Kim's mom I could not be more proud of her and Kanye and I am genuinely so happy that they have found each other because I think they are pretty much a perfect match," she concluded.