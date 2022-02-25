Kanye West brags about making Pete Davidson QUIT Instagram

Kanye West is not ready to back down from his scathing posts directed at estragned wife Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson.

Referring the Saturday Night Live star's derogatory name 'Skete,' Kanye mocks the 28-year-old for leaving Instagram only a week after joining the platform.

"Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life," he mocked the funnyman with a screenshot of his deactivated profile.

This is not the first time Kanye has tried to take a swipe at Davidson. Earlier, the 44-year-old mocked the TV star for taking a toll on his mental health. In another post, Kanye threatened to cause harm to Davidson, only backing out after Kim's request.

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” he confronted the star on Instagram.

“This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback," he wrote in another post.