Kanye West brags about making Pete Davidson QUIT Instagram

Kanye West is not ready to back down from his scathing posts directed at estragned wife Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson.
Referring the Saturday Night Live star's derogatory name 'Skete,' Kanye mocks the 28-year-old for leaving Instagram only a week after joining the platform.
"Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life," he mocked the funnyman with a screenshot of his deactivated profile.
This is not the first time Kanye has tried to take a swipe at Davidson. Earlier, the 44-year-old mocked the TV star for taking a toll on his mental health. In another post, Kanye threatened to cause harm to Davidson, only backing out after Kim's request.
“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” he confronted the star on Instagram.
“This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback," he wrote in another post.
Ukraine requested the organisers to bar Russia from the contest
The Platinum Party at the Palace will bring together the world’s biggest entertainers, all performing in celebration...
Wendy Williams’ old team have ‘already started’ cosying up to their new boss Sherri Shepherd
Kim Kardashian, in the front row at Prada, sheathed in avocado and black leather
Veteran designer Giorgio Armani returned to the catwalk to present his latest Emporio Armani line
The queen, who is in her record-breaking 70th year on the throne, cancelled similar virtual engagements planned for...