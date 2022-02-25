Milan Fashion Week enters its fourth day

MILAN: Italian fashion label Prada offered sheer vest-like dresses and embellished coats for women's wardrobes next winter at its Milan Fashion show on Thursday, presenting a collection its designers described as looking at "the history of women".



With a front row that included reality television star Kim Kardashian watching her sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk, the runway presentation came on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, which is hosting mainly in-person shows - rather than digital presentations - this season.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons said they had continued a theme of stripping back looks from previous collections for the autumn/winter 2022 line, called "An Ideology of Prada".

These included white vest tops worn with two-tone skirts and sheer see-through dresses. Tailored blazers had large shoulders while coats bore rounded necklines. Some coats had chains across the neck or feathers on the sleeves.

"This collection is about the history of women, the history of people, not the history of fashion," Miuccia Prada said in shownotes.

Models also wore matching jackets and skirts in dark grey and black, elongated and belted bomber jackets decorated with sparkling florals and printed jumpers paired with polo necks.

"Valuing history includes us valuing Prada's history - I think of revolutionary moments in Prada's history, and we echo them here," Simons said.

"There are never direct recreations, but there is a reflection of something you know, a language of Prada. And those moments have helped define our idea of beauty today, which we are now redefining."

Veteran designer Giorgio Armani returned to the catwalk to present his latest Emporio Armani line, after cancelling his menswear and couture shows in January due to a surge of COVID-19 infections in Europe.