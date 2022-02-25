Prince William made secret visit to MI6 hours before Russia launched attack on Ukraine: report

Prince William reportedly made a secret visit to MI6 hours before Russia launched attack on Ukraine.
The Duke of Cambridge privately visited the top secret department, which deals with foreign intelligence, in London on Wednesday morning, PA reports.
Prince William's visit to MI6 reportedly appeared when documents detailing the visit were made available through the Court Circular.
The Duke's surprise visit came just hours before Russian forces began rolling tanks over the border into Ukraine after months of tensions.
In 2019, Prince William spent three weeks working with MI5, the Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and GCHQ to learn more about the UK's security.
