Prince William sending Prince Harry 'hints' to end feud?

Prince Harry and Prince William have been "at war" with each other but it seems that their rift might be nearing an end.
According to a royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the Duke of Cambridge is said to be sending subtle signals hinting that he wants the "brotherly war" to end.
He told OK!: "We don’t yet know if or how strongly he’ll slate his father and brother in the book. It’s hard to imagine what might be coming, but until that book hits the shelves, the stalemate is highly likely to continue."
"What must be concerning her most right now is not so much whether Harry will say Charles was unworthy as a father, but whether he’ll say he’s not worthy of being future king. If those sorts of accusations emerge, it could make things very difficult indeed," he added
"We have to hope that even the most subtle words from William here and there act as little signals to Harry.
"It’s as if he’s saying, ‘Look, come on. Let’s sort this out.’ As the older sibling, William is sensible enough to know that he has to fix things."
Fans reacted to Lilly Singh's post and prayed for her quick recovery
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares rare glimpse into life as a mother with new post
Prince William is playing an important role to ensure that the monarchy stays together even though the Queen is in...
Hrithik Roshan is apparently planning to tie the knot with alleged girlfriend Saba Azad as per reports
The actress portrays Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed film, which hits theaters March 4
Prince Harry has been told to not to expect security for when he visits the UK