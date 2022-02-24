The Weeknd is ‘not in a committed relation’ with Simi Khadra, say sources

The Weeknd has no plans of settling down anytime soon and is actually just casually dating DJ Simi Khadra

Singer The Weeknd has no plans of settling down anytime soon and is actually just casually dating DJ Simi Khadra, who he was spotted kissing at his birthday party last weekend.

An insider has confirmed to People that the Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, and Khadra are not yet an ‘official item’.

“He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone,” said the insider.

The 32-year-old singer was spotted with Khadra, one half of the twin DJ duo Simi & Haze, during his birthday bash over the weekend.

TMZ confirmed the duo was spotted getting intimate during the party, locking lips at one instant.

The Blinding Lights star's party was also attended by Drake, Future, Tristan Thompson, Hilary Duff and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The news comes after the Grammy-winning artist was first seen together with Khadra in Los Angeles. The couple met over dinner at Sunset Tower.

Khadra is a friend of the Weeknd's former girlfriend Bella Hadid, whom he dated on and off from 2015 to 2019.