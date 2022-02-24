Pete Davidson DELETES Instagram after throwing shade at Kanye West

Pete Davidson has deactivated his Instagram profile after taking a jibe at Kanye West.

The Saturday Night Life star, who joined the photo-sharing app after a four-year break, waited a few weeks before deleting his account again.

However, before leaving, the 28-year-old shared a video containing footage from his upcoming film The Home.

"They're letting me add my own dialogue to The Home," he captioned the clip.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Davidson added a YouTube link that of Rupert Pupkin's 1982 movie The King of Comedy. In the video, Davidson captured the actor's line where delivers dialogue, "Look I figure it this way, better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." Fans conjectured the line was directed at girlfriend Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West.

