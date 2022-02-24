'The Crown' set loses precious jewels in £150,000 theft

The Crown bosses are in trouble after thieves stole precious items from the Netflix set last week.

The makers have lodged the theft complaint with the police, who are now on the hunt to find out the culprits who stole £150,000 worth of gems from the sets of the show.

The historic drama is currently rolling it's fifth season.

The stolen jewels enlist silverware and a replica of a Russian Faberge Egg.



A source told The Sun: "The gang managed to gain access to the lorries, break them open and strip them of the lot.



"Producers have an incredible eye for detail and every item was meticulously chosen. To lose the lot is just heart-breaking."



"This couldn’t have come at a more frustrating time," added an insider.

"Producers are frantically trying to find replacements. But given so many were unique, it won’t be easy," reveals the source.