Noor Mukadam murder case verdict due today

The file photo of Noor Mukaddam who was brutally murdered in Islamabad in July 2021. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani will announce its verdict in the Noor Mukadam murder case today which was reserved on Tuesday.

During the last hearing, all the parties including complainant Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyers Advocate Nisar Asghar and Advocate Shah Khawar, Prosecutor Rana Hasan Abbas, Asmat Adamjee’s counsel Advocate Asad Jamal, Zakir Jaffer’s lawyer Advocate Basharat Ullah, and main accused Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer Advocate Sheharyar Nawaz concluded their arguments.

Shaukat's lawyer had said the defence created a whole new story by claiming that Noor and Zahir were in a relationship and that Noor was murdered by someone among the participants of a so-called drug party.



He had further clarified that no such party ever held at Zahir’s house.

He had requested the court to order a sentence of severe punishment for the accused as there was solid evidence against them in the shape of DVR, CDR, forensics and DNA.

After the hearing, Shaukat Mukadam had talked to the media and expressed his satisfaction with the investigation and trial.

The court conducted a fair and transparent trial, said Shaukat, adding that, he had sought maximum punishment for all the accused for taking Noor's life, who was a good girl and was not involved in anything wrong.

The murder

The prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, Zahir, was formally charged for the crime by an Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of the family's employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with Zahoor.

Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was murdered on July 20 within the limits of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad's F-7 area.

A case of murder was later registered at the same police station by Noor's father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.