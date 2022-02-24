Ed Sheeran explains why he hasn't posted anything about Jamal Edwards

British singer Ed Sheeran on late Wednesday paid tribute to Jamal Edwards who died of a heart attack on Sunday morning.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote, "I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say."

" Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return," he said.

The singer added, "A star's light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on."



