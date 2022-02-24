Ed Sheeran explains why he hasn't posted anything about Jamal Edwards

British singer Ed Sheeran on late Wednesday paid tribute to Jamal Edwards who died of a heart attack on Sunday morning.
Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote, "I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say."
" Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return," he said.
The singer added, "A star's light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on."
Donald Trump's DNA sample is sought for a defamation suit filed by a woman who accused him of rape
Kate Middleton met her royal lookalike, the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, during her tour on Wednesday
Queen Elizabeth is tackling a particularly tough time in her life with advice she received from her mother
Millionaire Neil Balnaves died at the age of 77 after getting into a boating accident aboard the luxury yacht
Glee's Becca Tobin is a mom of one after welcoming her first child, a son, through a surrogate
Madhuri Dixit responds to online criticism over her Instagram reels