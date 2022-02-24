Nicola Peltz shares heartfelt words about her romance with Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's sweetheart Nicola Peltz has paid an adorable tribute to her fiancé, Brooklyn Beckham while revealing her emotions about love.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress posted an image of her fiancé cutting some sushi, to which she had added the word "Baby", a pink background and a sweet photo of two white rabbits.
Nicola captioned the image: "Sushi by @brooklynbeckham soo yummy and soo proud of you [heart emoji]. I love watching you fall in love with your craft every day."
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn and actress Nicola Peltz got engaged in July 2020 after nine months of dating. The lovebirds are currently planning their wedding although the date hasn't been publicly revealed.
Madhuri Dixit responds to online criticism over her Instagram reels
Alia Bhatt talks about marriage rumours with beau Ranbir Kapoor
Attaullah Esakhelvi’s daughter Laraib Atta bagged an Oscar nomination for her work on 'No Time to Die'
Prince William gave an adorable response to his mother Princess Diana
Adele's beau Rich Paul reportedly didn't like when the singer spilled the beans on the couple's baby plans
Queen Elizabeth has started growing ‘considerably thinner and frailer’ as Palace goes frantic