Nicola Peltz shares heartfelt words about her romance with Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's sweetheart Nicola Peltz has paid an adorable tribute to her fiancé, Brooklyn Beckham while revealing her emotions about love.



Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress posted an image of her fiancé cutting some sushi, to which she had added the word "Baby", a pink background and a sweet photo of two white rabbits.



Nicola captioned the image: "Sushi by @brooklynbeckham soo yummy and soo proud of you [heart emoji]. I love watching you fall in love with your craft every day."



David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn and actress Nicola Peltz got engaged in July 2020 after nine months of dating. The lovebirds are currently planning their wedding although the date hasn't been publicly revealed.