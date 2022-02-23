Scarlett Johansson announces launch date of skincare brand The Outset

Scarlett Johansson is all set to enter the beauty industry with the launch of her own skincare brand in March

Scarlett Johansson is all set to dip her toes in the beauty industry with the launch of her own skincare brand in March, reported Page Six.

The Black Widow actress, who first announced her plans for a skincare line in 2021, is ready to launch the brand, which is called The Outset.

Johansson’s brand now has a website and an Instagram page, with the brand already kicking off pre-launch activity with a series of black-and-white photos, one of which features Johansson’s own side profile.

According to The Outset’s website and Instagram page, the brand is set for launch on March 1, 2022.

Talking about the brand to Vogue for its March issue, Johansson shared, “I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful. I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

The Instagram page has also teased some products ahead of the launch, with captions like “do more with less” hinting at clean beauty ingredients.