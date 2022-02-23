Attaullah Esakhelvi’s daughter Laraib Atta bags Oscar nomination

Attaullah Esakhelvi’s daughter Laraib Atta bagged an Oscar nomination for her work on 'No Time to Die'

Laraib Atta, a young visual artist who is also the daughter of musician Attaullah Esakhelvi, made the nation proud after her team landed Oscar and BAFTA nominations for their work on James Bond film No Time to Die.

Atta announced on her social media that her visual effects team bagged nods in ‘Best Visual Effects’ category at Oscars and BAFTA for the latest Bond film.

"We have been nominated for #bafta and #oscar for No Time to Die - and here are the vfx breakdowns. Well done everyone at #dneg it was an honour being part of my favourite 007 franchise," she wrote on her Facebook page.

In a YouTube video, Laraib thanked everyone for the support she’s been getting since the nominations.

“I would like to say thank you for all the kind messages and support I’ve been receiving for Oscar, BAFTA nomination for visual effects on No Time to Die," she said.

“It is such a great honor working beside the great minds. All thanks to my brother Sanwal and my mother for always being the guiding force and supporting me throughout,” Laraib added.

Laraib started working in Hollywood at the age of 19 and has been a part of some great projects such as Godzilla, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.