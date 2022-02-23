Anoushey Ashraf talks about worst disagreement with Yasir Hussain

VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf explained her fight with acclaimed actor Yasir Hussain in a candid chat.



Anoushey did not agree to Yasir’s rude wordings about Turkish actors and put him on the spot for such behavior.

In an interview with Tabish Hashmi, Anoushey said, "He called the foreign actors imported garbage which I did not like and told him that is is unfair to be mean to someone."

"Yasir did not like it and told me I should have said this to him in a private message and he even blamed me for putting such an attitude to seek fame and attention.

"Things got flared up because of the internet and social media," concluded Ashraf.